Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.14. 2,953,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,006,536. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.33.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

