Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.80. 28,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,355. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.