Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.03. 1,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.