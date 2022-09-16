Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 391,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,400.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 317,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,380,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.29. 6,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,382. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

