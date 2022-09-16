Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Increased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 5.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $204.96. 8,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.