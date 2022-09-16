Intertek Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

IKTSY stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,105.33.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

