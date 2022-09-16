Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.38

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.38 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 28868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IKTSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,105.33.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Intertek Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.