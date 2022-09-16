Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to €33.00 at Barclays

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 27,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

