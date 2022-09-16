International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Down to $39.68

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.68, but opened at $37.52. International Paper shares last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 118,108 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

International Paper Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

