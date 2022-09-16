Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 1,144,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,614,568. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

