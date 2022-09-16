Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

IART stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. 1,079,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 133,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

