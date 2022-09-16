Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

INTA stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

