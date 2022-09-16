Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insurance Australia Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of IAUGY stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Insurance Australia Group has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

