InsurAce Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $347,841.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce (CRYPTO:INSUR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsurAce’s official website is landing.insurace.io. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

