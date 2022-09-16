Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,532,099,376 shares changing hands.

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

About Inspirit Energy

(Get Rating)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

