Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $492,000.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00.
Synaptics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
