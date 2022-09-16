Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $492,000.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.