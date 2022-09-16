Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells 28,570 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $456,548.60.

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,420,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

