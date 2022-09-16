Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Sells $306,450,000.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 120.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

