Insider Selling: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director Sells $261,689.00 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MOD stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $795.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.26.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
