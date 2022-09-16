Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $39,892.08 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.13. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Expro Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expro Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Expro Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Expro Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

