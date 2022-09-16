Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,163. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 147.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

