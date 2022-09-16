Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,163. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
