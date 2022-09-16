Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CACI International Trading Up 1.5 %

CACI stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.92. 283,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.68. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.86.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

