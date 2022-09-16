Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CACI stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.92. 283,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.68. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.86.
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
