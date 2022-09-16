Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $13,885.96 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $13,885.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,269.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 737,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,717,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

