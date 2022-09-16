Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Sells $50,195.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,889.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.