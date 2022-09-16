Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Sells $50,195.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVAV opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,889.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Read More
