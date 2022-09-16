Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,295,680.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Michael Leslie Buker bought 9,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.72 per share, with a total value of C$56,056.00.

PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,476. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$7.50. The stock has a market cap of C$316.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHX. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

