Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £151.48 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($26.15) per share, with a total value of £151.48 ($183.04).

Oxford Instruments Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,030 ($24.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,123.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,600 ($19.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,830 ($34.20).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

