Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £151.48 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Rating) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($26.15) per share, with a total value of £151.48 ($183.04).

Oxford Instruments Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,030 ($24.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,123.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,600 ($19.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,830 ($34.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.