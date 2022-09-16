Insider Buying: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEXGet Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,938,400.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 15th, Stephen Sadler acquired 10,000 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,000.00.

Open Text Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Open Text stock traded down C$0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,360. The company has a market cap of C$10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.02. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of C$37.91 and a 52-week high of C$66.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

