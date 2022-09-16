Insider Buying: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) CEO Acquires 2,471 Shares of Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.76. 84,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.70. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

