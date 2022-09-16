Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $23,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,316.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 27,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,711. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.