Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $23,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,316.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 27,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,711. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.15.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Further Reading
