Insider Buying: Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,147. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codiak BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.