Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Purchases $87,700.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Air T Stock Up 0.3 %

Air T stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

