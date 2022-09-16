Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.78

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $10.62. Inpex shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 75,167 shares traded.

Inpex Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

