Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.84.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:INE remained flat at C$20.36 during midday trading on Friday. 74,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.32. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.89 and a 12-month high of C$22.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

