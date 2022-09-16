Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
INGR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.44. 6,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. Ingredion has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.
