Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INGR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.44. 6,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. Ingredion has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

