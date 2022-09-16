Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 735

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $722.50.
Informa Stock Performance
Informa stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. Informa has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $16.92.
Informa Announces Dividend
About Informa
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
