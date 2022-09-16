Industry Ventures L.L.C. Sells 26,727 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the quarter. Braze accounts for 8.2% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of Braze worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

Braze Price Performance

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,588. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

