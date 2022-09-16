Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.42

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 2483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$62.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

