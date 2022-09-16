Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.