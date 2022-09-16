Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 119,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 361.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 50,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.97. 270,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $140.69.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

