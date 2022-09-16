Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.