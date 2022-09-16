Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $976,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Boeing stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,737,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

