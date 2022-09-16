Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.70. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

