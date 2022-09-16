iMe Lab 24 Hour Volume Hits $192,990.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $192,990.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s launch date was June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iMe Lab is imem.app. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

