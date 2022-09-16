IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0645 on Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $43.45 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.87 or 0.31446991 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 570% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00847624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

