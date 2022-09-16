Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the August 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Iberdrola Price Performance

IBDRY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $42.12. 113,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

Iberdrola Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.8805 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.