Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Hurco Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HURC opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.51. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

