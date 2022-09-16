Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.
Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
Hurco Companies Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ HURC opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.51. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.15.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
