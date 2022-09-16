Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HUN opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

