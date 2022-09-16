Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 278.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $26.34.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

