Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 278.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $26.34.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
