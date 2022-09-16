Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,649 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. 88,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,130. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

