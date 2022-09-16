HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

HP Trading Up 1.1 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 557,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.